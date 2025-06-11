CDFA Now Accepting Proposals for Biologically Integrated Farming Systems Grants

Farm tractor spraying pesticides & insecticides herbicides over green vineyard field. Napa Valley, Napa County, California, USA

DepositPhotos image

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has announced that its Office of Pesticide Consultation and Analysis (OPCA), within the Office of Agricultural Resilience and Sustainability (OARS), is now accepting concept proposals for the Biologically Integrated Farming Systems (BIFS) Grant Program.

This grant opportunity supports on-farm demonstration and evaluation projects that utilize innovative, biologically-based farming systems. The goal is to promote sustainable pest management while maintaining crop yields and farm profitability.

The program aims to reduce reliance on biologically disruptive pesticides while fostering environmentally responsible practices and economic sustainability.

Interested applicants can find more information and submit proposals by visiting the CDFA website.

🧑‍🌾 Lorrie Boyer reporting for AgNet West.

