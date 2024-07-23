CDFA Accepting Grant Applications for Proactive IPM Solutions

The California Department of Food and Agriculture is accepting grant applications for its Proactive Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Solutions Program. Managed by the Office of Pesticide Consultation and Analysis, the IPM Solutions program aims to tackle the threat of invasive pests in California by researching effective management strategies before these pests arrive.

Emphasizing low-impact methods such as biological control and low-risk chemicals, the program ensures that these solutions can be quickly implemented when needed. A total of $1.1 million is being made available for the current grant cycle. Eligible applicants include public and private colleges, government entities, non-profits, and commodity groups based in California. Applications are due by 5:00 p.m. on August 30, with further details available online.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West