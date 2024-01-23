CDFA Accepting Applications for Healthy Soils Program

Approximately $12 million in funding for Healthy Soils Program Incentive Grants is available from the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA). The program is currently accepting grant applications through February 9. Grants are intended to increase the adoption of conservation management practices supporting soil health, carbon sequestration, and mitigating greenhouse gas emissions.

“With tremendous thanks to our Governor and the California Legislature for their ongoing support, the Healthy Soils Program has awarded more than $105 million to fund more than 1,500 projects over its lifetime, resulting in a combined greenhouse gas reduction of more than 1.1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions over the projects’ lifespans,” CDFA Secretary Karen Ross said in a press release.

Eligible applicants include California farmers, ranchers, business entities, California Native American tribes, and non-profit organizations. Each project may request funding up to $100,000. Complimentary technical assistance (TA) is available through a variety of providers. TA providers include specialists from the University of California Cooperative Extension Community Education Specialists (UCCS CESs) through their Climate Smart Agriculture Program.

“Through our strong relationships with diverse farming communities, our team supports the implementation of practices that build soil health, use water more efficiently, and provide an alternative for manure management,” said Amber Butland, a TA Provider who works through the CES group. “We strive to provide the best assistance possible by offering translation services, grant application support, computer access, and one-on-one farm visits.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West