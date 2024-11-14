CDC Urges Increased Testing for H5N1 in Dairy Farm Workers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is calling for expanded testing of dairy farm employees after a recent study showed possible H5N1 bird flu infections among workers who did not report symptoms. This recommendation aims to protect farm workers, reduce human transmission, and lower the risk of the virus mutating.

The CDC’s study is the largest to examine how the bird flu virus, first detected in dairy cows last March, may spread to humans. The research indicates that more people might be infected than the 46 confirmed U.S. cases. Most of those infected worked closely with infected cows or poultry, highlighting the potential occupational risks.

The CDC warns that every additional infection—whether in animals or humans—could give the virus an opportunity to evolve in ways that might make it more dangerous. Testing is seen as an important step to monitor the virus and prevent any future spread that could threaten human health.