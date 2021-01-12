The latest COVID relief package includes some important provisions for livestock producers. One of the most significant aspects of the legislation is the additional funding for another round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). The third round of CFAP will provide additional payments to ranchers.

“It’s based on the highest inventory of livestock – in my case, cattle – held by a producer between those dates of April 16 and May 14 [2020]. It is based on how much money you’ve already taken in through CFAP-1 and CFAP-2,” said Kirk Wilbur, Vice President of Government Affairs at the California Cattlemen’s Association. “We have at the California Cattlemen’s Association calculated what we believe those payments will be for the CFAP-3 program. That hasn’t been finalized by USDA quite yet, so it’s not authoritative…We have listed what we believe those CFAP-3 payments for inventory between April 16 and May 14 will be.”

CCA Offers Approximate Breakdown of CFAP Payments for Livestock Producers

