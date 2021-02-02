What Causes Your Houseplants to Turn Yellow

Why my houseplants are turning yellow. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Yellow leaves are a symptom of a fixable problem. Like most plant maladies, yellow leaves have several causes. The trick is determining which one you’re dealing with and how to help your houseplants thrive again.

The most common causes for houseplant leaves turning yellow:

Overwatering and under-watering. Drowning your plant can cause yellow leaves. When there is not enough water in the soil, the plant finds it difficult to accumulate the proper nutrients.

Light levels are also an issue. Too much light is an issue, but yellow plant leaves are due to too much shade. Although unfavorable sunlight and water are the most likely causes of houseplant leaves turning yellow, it’s possible that you’re doing everything right.

Yellow leaves could be a reaction to an environmental condition. Plants grow too big for their pots. And, like us, they’re sensitive to changes in temperature and humidity. It’s normal for a few leaves to turn yellow or even fall off as the plant ages and sprouts more leaves.

Pests and nutritional balance can also be an issue for plants that have yellow turning leaves.

