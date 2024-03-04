Catastrophic losses from the Texas wildfires. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Heavy smoke crossing a road on the Smokehouse Creek Fire on the afternoon of February 27, 2024.

Unknown author/Wikipedia image/Public Domain

Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller announced his agency’s commitment to providing support to the state’s producers as they deal with the aftermath of devastating wildfires in the Texas Panhandle. The Smokehouse Creek Fire has burned through almost 1,700 square miles of land, making it the largest on record in Texas going back to 1988. Seven grain and seed operations have reported total losses.

“The fires not only threaten lives and property but will also have a substantial impact on our agriculture industry,” Miller says. “Over 85 percent of the state’s cattle population is located on ranches in the Panhandle.” He also says there are millions of cattle in the region, with some towns made up of more cattle than people.

As Governor Greg Abbott declares a disaster in 60 counties, the TDA’s State of Texas Agriculture Relief (STAR) Fund is calling for donations to assist Texas Panhandle farmers and ranchers.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

Catastrophic Losses Ahead After Texas Wildfires

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.