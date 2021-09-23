Caring for Your Guava Tree Once You Get it in Soil

How to care for your guava tree once you get it in soil. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Image by Akhmad Bayuri from Pixabay

If you have limited space or don’t want a huge tree, you can try growing guava in containers. Initially, plant them in a pot about 12 inches and each year replant in a slightly bigger container. Use good quality potting mix and make sure your pot has good drainage.

If you plant more than one guava tree, give about 15-25 feet of spacing between each one. Most guava trees can grow tall, and some have a wide-reaching growth habit.

After planting, water growing guava trees every other day and then once a week for the first year. Guava tees appreciate a deep watering but allow the soil to dry before you water again. It also loves a good organic mulch. Try using leaves, hay, compost, or grass clippings. Guava are heavy feeders, so fertilize them once every month or so. Use a well-balanced fertilizer or one with a slightly higher nitrogen reading.

To keep Guava trees aesthetic look, try to prune them in a wine glass pattern. Prune your container-planted tree in early summer to keep it compact.

