Capitol Ag Day: A Chance to Counter the Farm Sector COVID Response Narrative

Every year, California Farm Bureau hosts a day at the State Capitol dedicated to agriculture.

This year’s event is on March 23, and will be held virtually for all Farm Bureau members to attended. Normally producers, supporters, 4-H and FFA students, and industry leads from across the state come to listen to speakers and advocate for the industry right on the Capitol lawn. Although, this year’s event is virtual, Farm Bureau leadership will still have an opportunity to speak directly with state law makers on various topics including labor, water and the COVID-19 pandemic.

CFBF Director of Employment Policy Bryan Little says this year is an opportunity to change the narrative when it comes to the food and farm sector and COVID-19 protection, testing, and vaccination. “Part of the story we want to tell, in respect to the vaccines, is that our people are stepping up to the plate,” Little said.

Listen to the full report below.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.