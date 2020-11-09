CAPCA Conference Wraps Up Its First Online Edition

The California Association of Pest Control Advisors (CAPCA) recently concluded the online edition of its annual conference. A multitude of presentations and continuing education credits were available between October 12 and 31. The online version of the CAPCA conference included the traditional program of educational opportunities and exhibit hall experience. Attendees and exhibitors appeared to appreciate the virtual offering. Director of Commercial Agriculture for Terramera Deb Shatley spoke with AgNet West during the conference noting it was a good experience all around.

“This has been uncharted waters and whole new territory for us. But we’re very, very pleased with how CAPCA organized the event. Again, very professionally done online,” said Shatley. “We were able to participate in the virtual online label presentations and we’ve gotten a lot of feedback and folks that have reached out to us. We’ve received text messages, emails, folks asking more questions about Rango through this virtual event.”

The majority of the program was available to attendees at their leisure with one live conference event that was held on October 12. The general sessions provided information on weed control, nematodes, industrial hemp, as well as updates to state and local regulations. A variety of breakout sessions covered topics such as salinity issues in avocados and citrus, bio-stimulants, and invasive shot-hole borer detection. As Shatley mentioned, the CAPCA conference also provided participants with important label updates.

Those who participated in the conference were also able to experience a virtual version of the exhibitor hall. Industry members were able to interact and learn more about a variety of products. Shatley explained that they had a great experience exhibiting this year after some unfortunate registration timing at least year’s conference. “This time last year, right during the CAPCA conference we finally received our California approved label for our Rango material which is an insecticide, miticide, and fungicide. Unfortunately, we had a miss, and we weren’t able to participate,” Shatley noted.

Listen to the interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West