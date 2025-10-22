The October 22 edition of the AgNet News Hour captured the energy and innovation coming out of this year’s CAPCA Conference in Reno, Nevada, with hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill sharing highlights from interviews with some of California agriculture’s most influential voices — including Ruthann Anderson, Dr. Lauren Fann, and Raquel Gomez.

Papagni broadcasted live from the FIRA USA Automation Show in Woodland and the CAPCA Conference, describing it as “two worlds blending in one — the PCA world and the automation world.” The event showcased the synergy between technology and crop advising, with innovators and researchers presenting tools that promise to transform pest management, soil health, and precision farming.

At the heart of the episode was Ruthann Anderson, president of CAPCA (California Association of Pest Control Advisors), who shared her excitement over the strong turnout and the new generation of PCAs joining the industry. “We had about 25 students come in this year ready to learn and engage,” Anderson said. “They are the future of California agriculture.” She credited her team and CAPCA’s volunteers for creating a conference that balances education, networking, and real-world problem-solving. Anderson also discussed major issues facing PCAs, from rat infestations damaging drip systems to changing pesticide regulations, and expressed optimism that collaboration between CDFA, UC researchers, and industry groups will lead to solutions.

The show also featured Dr. Lauren Fann, manager of Pest Research and Pollination Research at the Almond Board of California, who discussed her work developing biological and sustainable pest management tools. “We’re studying biologicals already available to growers and learning how to use them effectively,” Fann explained. She noted the challenges of invasive pests, shifting regulations, and the global export standards California almonds must meet. Fann, a proud FFA alumna and participant in the California Ag Leadership Program, said her mission is to “help farmers stay ahead of change through research and innovation.”

Another highlight came from Raquel Gomez, agronomist for Brandt, who showcased the company’s work on micronutrients, adjuvants, and sustainable crop protection. “If it grows in California, Brandt covers it,” Gomez said. She emphasized how a wet winter can help growers manage salinity and improve soil health and encouraged PCAs to explore Brandt’s Manaplex technology and C-Lite diatomaceous insecticide.

Throughout the program, Papagni and McGill emphasized that events like CAPCA and FIRA are where California agriculture’s next chapter is being written — by the advisors, researchers, and innovators working together to make farming more resilient and efficient. “These are the people who make food better — safer, smarter, and sustainable,” Papagni said.

As the show closed, McGill reminded listeners of the shared mission across all sectors of agriculture: “Every booth, every PCA, every researcher here is working toward the same goal — helping farmers grow stronger and smarter.”

