The March 6 edition of the AgNet News Hour featured a detailed and eye-opening conversation with Cannon Michael, President and CEO of Bowles Farming Company, about the serious challenges facing farmers on the west side of California’s Central Valley. Speaking with hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill, Michael discussed water allocations, rising regulatory pressure, and the long-term future of farming in the state.

Bowles Farming Company, based between Los Banos and Merced, represents one of California agriculture’s long-standing family operations. Michael is the sixth generation of his family to lead the business, which traces its roots back to the historic Miller & Lux cattle enterprise of the mid-1800s. Today, the operation farms roughly 11,000 acres of diverse crops, including tomatoes, melons, cotton, onions, garlic, carrots, pistachios, almonds, and herbs, along with managing hundreds of acres of wetland habitat along the Pacific Flyway.

Despite the operation’s scale and diversification, water uncertainty remains the biggest challenge. Michael explained that federal water allocations for the Central Valley Project were recently announced at just 15 percent for west side growers, a number he described as extremely disappointing given the current reservoir levels and multiple years of favorable hydrology.

The low allocation creates serious business challenges for farmers. Early season water estimates are critical for securing crop financing, purchasing seed, and planning planting schedules. Without reliable water commitments, banks may hesitate to issue operating loans, leaving farmers unable to move forward with crops even if conditions improve later in the season.

Michael noted that water supply uncertainty is only one piece of the puzzle. Farmers must also navigate fluctuating commodity prices, unpredictable weather, labor costs, and increasing regulatory requirements. With so many variables outside their control, farming on the west side of the San Joaquin Valley often requires significant financial risk and long-term planning.

Infrastructure investment was another major topic during the discussion. Michael emphasized that California’s water system relies heavily on projects built decades ago, many of which now require significant upgrades or expansion. As the state’s population has doubled since the 1960s, water storage and delivery infrastructure has not kept pace, creating ongoing conflicts over limited supplies.

Despite the challenges, Michael stressed that farmers remain deeply committed to their land, their employees, and their communities. Beyond producing food, many farms contribute to wildlife habitat, education programs, and community development efforts throughout rural California.

The conversation underscored a key point for California agriculture: farmers are willing to innovate and adapt, but long-term success will depend on reliable water supplies, modern infrastructure, and policies that allow farms to remain economically viable for future generations.