The March 9 edition of the AgNet News Hour featured two important conversations highlighting both the challenges and opportunities facing agriculture today. Hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill continued their discussion with Cannon Michael, President and CEO of Bowles Farming Company, while also sharing an interview with USDA Undersecretary Luke Lindberg about improving agricultural trade and expanding export opportunities for American producers.

Michael, a sixth-generation California farmer, spoke candidly about the difficult conditions growers are facing as the 2026 season begins. Bowles Farming Company farms more than 11,000 acres between Los Banos and Merced, producing a wide range of crops including tomatoes, melons, cotton, carrots, garlic, onions, almonds, pistachios, and specialty herbs. While diversification has helped the company remain competitive, Michael said farmers across the state are facing growing pressure from rising costs, uncertain markets, and ongoing water challenges.

One of the biggest concerns for west side growers continues to be water availability. With early federal allocations announced at just 15 percent, many farmers are forced to make planting and financing decisions without knowing whether additional water will become available later in the season. Even if allocations increase later, Michael explained that delayed decisions can already limit crop options and reduce overall productivity.

Despite these challenges, Michael emphasized the importance of continuing to innovate. Bowles Farming Company is exploring automation technologies, precision spraying, robotic weed control, and artificial intelligence to help improve efficiency and address labor challenges. While some of these technologies are still developing, Michael believes innovation will be critical for the long-term success of California agriculture.

The program also featured an interview with USDA Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Luke Lindberg, who shared encouraging news about international markets for U.S. agriculture. According to Lindberg, the U.S. agricultural trade deficit is projected to drop significantly—from about $50 billion to $29 billion, a 43 percent improvement since the start of the current administration.

Lindberg credited expanded trade agreements and improved market access for the progress. U.S. exports are growing across several sectors, including dairy, ethanol, and corn, while new trade frameworks with multiple countries are opening additional opportunities for American farmers and ranchers. He noted that global demand for U.S. agricultural products remains strong because of their reputation for quality, safety, and reliability.

For California farmers, the conversation highlighted both sides of the agricultural equation: the challenges of producing food in a highly regulated and resource-constrained environment, and the growing demand for those products in global markets.

As Michael noted, farmers remain optimistic by necessity—but long-term success will depend on continued innovation, supportive policies, and stronger connections between producers, consumers, and policymakers.

