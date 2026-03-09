Cannon Michael

California agriculture faces enormous pressure—from water shortages and rising regulations to uncertain markets. Yet farms like Bowles Farming Company continue to adapt, innovate, and feed millions of people.

In a recent interview, Cannon Michael, president and CEO of Bowles Farming Company near Los Banos, shared insights into his family’s six-generation farming legacy, the realities of farming on California’s West Side, and why the future of agriculture will depend on water policy, innovation, and public understanding.

A 150-Year Farming Legacy

Bowles Farming Company traces its roots back to the mid-1800s when Michael’s third great-grandfather immigrated from Germany and became involved in California’s early cattle industry through the historic Miller & Lux operation.

Over the decades, the business evolved from cattle production into a diversified farming operation. Today, Michael represents the sixth generation of his family to run the farm, which now grows a wide range of crops in the San Joaquin Valley.

“It’s been an interesting journey,” Michael explained during the interview, noting that agriculture today looks very different from what previous generations experienced.

The farm currently manages about 11,000 acres of cropland between Los Banos and Merced, along with more than 600 acres of wetland habitat along the Grasslands Wildlife Management Area—an important ecological region within the Pacific Flyway for migrating birds.

From Three Crops to Major Diversification

When Michael assumed leadership of the farm in 2014, Bowles Farming Company focused primarily on three crops: alfalfa, barley, and cotton.

Since then, he has led a major diversification effort. Today the farm grows:

Processing and fresh market tomatoes

Carrots, garlic, and onions in winter crop rotations

in winter crop rotations Watermelons, cantaloupes, and honeydews

Sweet corn

Herbs such as cilantro, basil, and oregano

Extra-long staple cotton

Almonds and pistachios

Specialty wheat grown for artisan sourdough bakeries run by his sister in the Bay Area

Michael says diversification helps reduce risk while also allowing the farm to produce food people actually enjoy eating.

“It’s fun to grow things that we like to share with friends and family,” he said.

Water Remains the Biggest Challenge

Despite strong reservoir levels in recent years, federal water allocations for many Central Valley farmers remain extremely limited.

This year’s initial allocation for West Side growers came in at just 15 percent, a figure Michael called disappointing given the current hydrology.

The problem, he says, lies partly in outdated forecasting systems and decades of underinvestment in water infrastructure.

California built many of its major reservoirs and canals between the 1930s and 1960s. Since then, the state’s population has more than doubled, but new water storage projects have been limited.

“We’re living on infrastructure that was built for a very different California,” Michael explained.

He believes projects such as Delta dredging, canal repairs, and new reservoirs are essential to ensuring reliable water supplies for agriculture and urban communities alike.

Farming in a High-Risk Industry

Farming has always been risky, but Michael says the challenges facing growers in 2026 are particularly intense.

Farmers must deal with fluctuating commodity prices, pests, weather volatility, labor costs, and regulatory pressures—all while investing millions of dollars into equipment and operations.

Modern farm equipment alone can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. A basic tractor today can easily run $400,000 to $500,000.

Because of these high barriers to entry, Michael notes that when farms disappear, they are rarely replaced.

“We’re seeing farms get bigger because smaller operations can’t survive the pressure,” he said.

Still, he hopes California agriculture can preserve its diverse mix of family farms, which includes generations of Italian, Basque, Portuguese, and other farming communities.

Technology and AI Are Changing the Farm

Like many modern farms, Bowles Farming Company is exploring automation and artificial intelligence to improve efficiency.

While certain tasks—such as harvesting delicate crops like watermelons—still require human labor, new technologies are beginning to reshape agriculture.

Examples include:

AI-powered weed-targeting sprayers

Autonomous field robots

Automated packing and sorting systems

AI tools that streamline business operations

“We can’t ever take our eye off the ball,” Michael said. “In California, you have to constantly be improving.”

Why Farmers Must Tell Their Story

Michael believes agriculture also faces a communication challenge.

Many policymakers and consumers have never visited a working farm, which can lead to misunderstandings about how food is produced.

At Bowles Farming Company, farm tours have become an important way to educate visitors. Once people see the complexity of modern farming firsthand, Michael says they often gain a deeper appreciation for the industry.

“Food doesn’t come from the grocery store,” he said. “It comes from farms.”

He also encourages consumers to support California agriculture whenever possible.

Buying locally grown food helps ensure that high-quality produce continues to be grown close to home rather than imported from overseas.

Looking Ahead with Optimism

Despite the challenges, Michael remains optimistic about the future.

Farmers have always been resilient, and he believes innovation, better water policy, and stronger public awareness can help secure the future of California agriculture.

“If you’re pessimistic as a farmer,” he said, “you’re probably not going to last very long.”

For now, Michael and his team at Bowles Farming Company are preparing for another growing season—hoping for better water allocations, stable markets, and continued progress toward a sustainable future for California farming.

