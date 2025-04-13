The Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters Council says recent U.S. trade actions have destabilized the North American manufacturing sector, threatening a long-standing economic partnership between Canada and the United States. In a statement, the Council emphasized that manufacturers in both countries are not rivals, but “partners” who co-produce goods that support millions of jobs and thousands of communities on both sides of the border.

While Canada has so far avoided the latest round of reciprocal tariffs announced by the Trump administration, 25 percent tariffs on key products, including automotive parts, steel, and aluminum, remain in place. The Council condemned these measures as “unfair,” warning they continue to damage supply chains, hinder investment, and erode business confidence.

Manufacturers are urging both governments to work together to strengthen, not dismantle, the integrated North American manufacturing base. They are calling for a full renewal of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) to restore certainty, protect jobs, and improve industrial resilience. The Council is also pressing the Canadian government to take steps to reduce the collateral damage to its manufacturing sector.

Canadian Manufacturers Say Tariffs Are Undermining North American Industry