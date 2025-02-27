For the first time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed the presence of H5N1 avian influenza in rats, heightening concerns about the virus’s potential to spread among mammals. The infected black rats were discovered in Riverside County, California, near recent poultry outbreaks.

This finding adds to growing evidence of cross-species transmission, with additional cases reported in a harbor seal, a fox, a bobcat, and a domestic cat. In response to the ongoing threat, the Public Health Agency of Canada has secured 500,000 doses of GSK’s avian influenza vaccine to protect individuals at the highest risk of exposure.

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization has recommended targeted vaccinations for those handling infected animals, including laboratory workers and others in high-risk environments. Other nations, including the U.S., the EU, and the UK, have also stockpiled avian flu vaccines, while Finland has already begun administering doses to at-risk workers.

Experts warn that the detection of H5N1 in rodents could indicate a wider spread of the virus in wild mammal populations, potentially increasing the risk of mutations that enhance human transmissibility. Health officials continue to monitor the situation closely, emphasizing the importance of biosecurity measures and early vaccination strategies to prevent a larger outbreak.

Canada Stocks Avian Flu Vaccine as H5N1 Detected in U.S. Rats

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.