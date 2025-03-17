The Organization for Competitive Markets (OCM) and Competitive Markets Action have launched a $100,000 ad campaign to oppose the reintroduction of the Ending Agriculture Trade Suppression (EATS) Act. The groups warn that the legislation would override state agricultural laws, threatening states’ rights and family farms.

A key focus of the campaign is the growing concern over foreign ownership of U.S. farmland, particularly by Chinese entities. Opponents argue that if the EATS Act is included in the upcoming farm bill or passed by Congress, it would be devastating for American dairy producers.

“If EATS or anything similar is enacted, it will have dire consequences for dairy farmers across the country,” said Deborah Mills, former chair of the National Dairy Producers Organization and an OCM board member.

The bill’s passage through the farm bill would dismantle hundreds of state agricultural laws, opening the door for increased foreign control with fewer safeguards.

“OCM is fully committed to fighting the EATS Act’s inclusion in the farm bill,” said OCM President Taylor Haynes.

Campaign Launched to Block the EATS Act