A Generational Crisis in the Delta

Rich Kreps of Ultra Gro — a pistachio grower and board chairman of American Pistachio Growers — voiced growing frustration over how environmental narratives have long taken precedence over the needs of California agriculture. Speaking with Nick Papagni, Kreps warned that the ongoing battle over environmental water use in the Delta is approaching a crisis point, urging a reevaluation of state priorities.

A Call to Prioritize California Farming Amid Environmental Controversy

Historical Perspective on the Delta Ecosystem

Kreps shared an often-overlooked historical account: during the California Gold Rush of the 1850s, people migrated west and relied on fishing the rivers for protein, as grocery stores were non-existent. To support this influx, trains brought in milk jugs filled with bass, catfish, and perch from places like Florida and Texas — introducing non-native fish species into California’s waterways.

“We like to think trout are native to our lakes and streams, but eastern brook trout aren’t from here,” Kreps explained. “We’ve spent hundreds of years altering the environment thinking we were helping — and in doing so, damaged fragile ecosystems.”

A Skewed Narrative Blaming Farmers

Kreps argued that the current narrative unfairly targets farmers as the cause of environmental degradation, particularly in relation to the Delta’s declining fish populations. “The public is told farmers are using too much nitrogen and turning on pumps that kill fish like the delta smelt,” Kreps said.

But the reality, he insists, is more nuanced. “Now we’re protecting sea lions that have taken over the docks in Monterey, eating so many salmon,” Kreps added. “Yet farmers are accused of destroying fish populations in the Delta.” He emphasized that today’s public discourse often lacks historical context and overlooks the complexity of human-driven ecological changes over time.

Will Farming Ever Be the Priority?

As California’s agricultural sector continues to contend with limited water access, regulatory pressure, and competing environmental interests, Kreps emphasized the urgency of change. “We’ve been battling this for 50 years,” he said. “Farming in California needs to become a priority — before it’s too late.”

Nick Papagni concluded the segment by highlighting the imbalance between environmental wins and farming losses, suggesting that the pendulum may eventually swing back in favor of agriculture.