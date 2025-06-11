Executive Orders Ignored as Fresh Water is Lost to the Ocean

Despite direct orders from both President Donald Trump and California Governor Gavin Newsom to prioritize delivering fresh water to the people and farms of California, more than 300,000 acre-feet of usable fresh water have been lost to the ocean over the past 60 days. This water loss occurred while key pumping facilities in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta remained idle, hamstrung by outdated and questionable environmental regulations.

California’s Water Crisis: Time to Turn Policy into Action

Enough Water for Millions—Wasted

To put the scale of this loss into perspective, 300,000 acre-feet is enough water to supply 3.3 million people for an entire year. Instead of serving communities or irrigating California’s vital agricultural lands, this water was diverted to the ocean—wasted due to regulatory inaction and a system mired in policies that many consider obsolete.

Impact on Federal and State Water Projects

The damage is not limited to water loss alone. The Federal Central Valley Project and the California State Water Project, both of which experienced a third consecutive year of strong snowpack, have still had to reduce their contracted water deliveries. Users in the Central and Southern regions of the state are only receiving 55% and 50% of their allocated water, respectively. These cuts are directly linked to water release mandates dictated by outdated environmental policies that continue to prioritize flushing water to the ocean.

Environmental Goals Not Being Met

Environmental protection remains a critical goal. However, Speaker Nick Papagni—also known as the Ag Meter for AgNetWest—argues that sending increasing volumes of fresh water to the ocean has not delivered measurable ecological benefits. “More than 40 years of following this strategy—especially during wet years—has shown minimal positive impact on the Delta ecosystem,” he said.

This prolonged lack of environmental progress calls into question the validity and effectiveness of the current regulatory approach.

Calls for Immediate Action

Both President Trump and Governor Newsom have acknowledged the water crisis and provided clear direction to address it. However, that direction has yet to translate into meaningful change. Papagni urges that the time for talk is over—what is needed now is decisive action.

“We are now in crisis mode when it comes to water, especially south of the delta,” he emphasized. “Let’s make it happen.”

Conclusion

California’s water management policies are facing growing criticism from experts and community advocates alike. The continued waste of vital water resources amid executive orders and strong water years suggests a critical breakdown between policy intent and policy execution. With farms struggling and millions at risk of water shortages, the call to modernize regulations and prioritize people and agriculture is becoming increasingly urgent.

— Nick Papagni, The Ag Meter, reporting for AgNet West