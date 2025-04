California is the largest producer of peaches, plums and nectarines. Most are grown in the San Joaquin Valley, just south of Fresno.

By David Adam Kess, via Wikimedia Commons

California’s organic stone fruit production is thriving, with apricots expected from early May to mid-July, cherries from mid-May to early July, and nectarines, peaches, and plums following suit. Plums will be available into October due to late-season varieties.

California’s Organic Stone Fruit Production Thriving