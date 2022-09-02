California’s New Water Strategy Comes at Opportune Time

The new water strategy from Governor Gavin Newsom to address the impact of drought may have come at an opportune time. California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross said an “all-of-the-above strategy” will be necessary to address California’s water needs over the next 20 years. The water strategy calls for the creation of additional storage and seeks to streamline the construction of water projects. Ross explained that given California’s financial situation, now is the time to affect considerable change in the state’s water system.

“We have, at this one time, opportunity. The funding in last year’s budget, additional funding in this year’s budget; let’s be smart. And the governor is very focused on putting together strike teams,” Ross noted. “Let’s get this stuff permitted, let’s build it faster, and let’s be smarter about how we do it.”

Listen to the radio report below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West