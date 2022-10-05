The 30×30 conservation plan dictated by an executive order from Governor Gavin Newsom is beginning to take shape. Initially signed back in 2020, the order commits California to conserve 30 percent of the state’s land and coastal waters by 2030. More than $750 million in new funding was approved last month to help support the conservation effort. An event was also held in Sacramento recently to jumpstart collaboration and community engagement for the initiative.

“Conserving nature is a key part of combating climate change and protecting life across the world,” California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot said in a press release. “California is leading the way through 30×30 by protecting more natural areas in ways that expand outdoor access and strengthen tribal partnerships. At a critical moment in the life of our planet, we’re showing how people and nature can thrive together.”

The 30×30 Partnership Kick-Off event brought together state, federal, tribal, and local government partners to formally move forward with the conservation effort. Earlier in the year, the state issued its official strategy for implementing the initiative. As noted in the document, the 30×30 Partnership will function as a platform for collaboration between government agencies and other conservation partners. It will be supported by the 30×30 Partnership Coordinating Committee (PCC), California Biodiversity Council, California Biodiversity Network, and the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA). The PCC will be chaired by CNRA Deputy Secretary for Biodiversity and Habitat Jennifer Norris and consists of 18 members.

Officials have estimated that approximately 24 percent of California’s lands are already protected. Efforts are underway to examine how many of the roughly 23 million acres that are protected will fit within the 30×30 parameters. There are also questions about how existing agricultural conservation efforts will be included within the overall 30×30 conservation plan. The strategy document notes that 16 percent of coastal waters are also already protected.

