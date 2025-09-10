On today’s AgNet News Hour, Nick Papagni and Josh McGill celebrated California Wine Month with special guest Julie Berge of the Wine Institute. Berge, who recently joined the Institute, shared her enthusiasm for an industry steeped in tradition yet looking boldly toward the future.

California’s Global Wine Standing

Berge highlighted the scale of California’s contribution to the global wine market. The state produces 81% of all U.S. wine, making it the fourth-largest wine producer in the world, behind only France, Italy, and Spain. With 6,200 wineries across 49 counties, California remains a powerhouse not just in production but also in culture, tourism, and economic impact.

Sustainability at the Forefront

One of the most surprising facts Berge shared is that 90% of California wine is produced in certified sustainable wineries, and around 65% of vineyard acreage is certified sustainable. Consumers increasingly want to know how their wine is produced, and California is leading with practices that reduce environmental impact while ensuring quality. “That’s something to be proud of,” Berge said.

Engaging the Next Generation of Wine Drinkers

The conversation also focused on the challenge of reaching younger consumers, who often view wine as intimidating. Berge pointed to innovation in packaging—like canned wines, boxed options, and lighter bottles—as tools to make wine more accessible. Social media also plays a critical role in reaching new audiences and sharing the stories behind the bottles.

She emphasized that 95% of California wineries are family-owned, each with unique histories and vintages that add to wine’s storytelling appeal. “Wine is about connection,” she said, encouraging young people to explore through wine tastings. The Institute’s website, discovercaliforniawines.com, offers a map of wineries, events, and resources to help consumers learn and connect.

Looking Ahead

While the industry faces headwinds with shifting consumer trends, international competition, and market challenges, Berge remains optimistic. “We have an incredible product and a passionate community,” she said. “This is the time to reintroduce wine to a new generation.”

For the full interview with Julie Berge of the Wine Institute, listen to today’s AgNet News Hour: