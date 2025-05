Gianna Papagni drinking organic wine

Image by Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter”

The California wine industry is hurting because people aren’t drinking wine. Vino Farms have an idea of making organic wines. It costs 20% more to make organic wines but the payoff could be much bigger.

Younger folks want echo friendly and 59% preferred organic. The wine market is stuck, and Vino Farms might be on to something.

California Wine Industry Hurting