Glassy-winged Sharpshooter

The glassy-winged sharpshooter is the culprit behind the spread of Pierce’s disease among grapevines. The insect infects the plant with the bacterium Xylella fastidiosa when it feeds on the sap from the xylem tissue of a vine.

Reyes Garcia III, USDA Agricultural Research Service, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

California wine grape growers are voting on the continuation of the Pierce’s Disease Control Program (PDCP), which is overseen by a board of wine grape growers and wine makers. The program, funded by assessments, supports research and outreach to prevent grapevine losses and control the spread of Pierce’s disease and its vector, the glassy-winged sharpshooter. The assessment needs to be renewed every five years, with the latest vote due to extend it to March 1, 2031.

California Wine Grape Growers Voting