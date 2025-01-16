Charred truck in front of home burned to the ground in the recent wild fire fire storm in Redding, California.

DepositPhotos image

Although you’re hearing a lot about how the wildfires are affecting populated areas in Southern California, they are also affecting agricultural areas in the hilly areas just outside of Los Angeles. USA meteorologist Brad Rippey on the wildfire devastation for agriculture and livestock owners.

“As you move up into the hills, it’s more sparsely populated, but there are some agricultural lands there, some ranch lands. And we saw that back in December with the Franklin fire that burned through some agricultural communities, and that has happened again.”

“The damage is extensive to farm buildings, to fencing, and to animals, unfortunately, and so we are dealing with some of the agricultural consequences in the far northern suburbs of Los Angeles with these large fires.”

That’s USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey.

For more information and for a listing of emergency livestock animal shelters, contact the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) and/or visit the CDFA Facebook page.

I’m Lori Boyer reporting for AgNet West.

California Wildfires Also Affecting Agriculture