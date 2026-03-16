Geoffery Vanden Heuval

California agriculture has always depended on one critical resource: water. But understanding today’s water debates requires looking back at how the state’s complex water system was built—and how policy decisions over the past several decades have changed the landscape for farmers.

In a recent Ag Meter podcast interview, host Nick Papagni sat down with Geoffrey Vanden Heuvel of the Milk Producers Council to discuss the history of California water infrastructure, the impact of environmental regulations, and what the future may hold for the San Joaquin Valley and the state’s farming communities.

How California Built an Agricultural Powerhouse

California’s agricultural success didn’t happen by accident. In the early days of the state, farming depended heavily on unpredictable rainfall and natural river flows. The state’s Mediterranean climate created extreme swings between wet and dry years, leaving farmers vulnerable to both flooding and drought.

To solve this problem, massive water infrastructure projects were developed during the 20th century. The Central Valley Project, launched during the Great Depression, built major dams like Shasta and a network of canals to move water from Northern California south to farms throughout the San Joaquin Valley.

Later, the State Water Project expanded the system further, constructing Oroville Dam and the 444-mile California Aqueduct, delivering water to agriculture and growing urban populations across the state.

Together, these systems helped transform California into one of the most productive agricultural regions in the world. Today, more than seven million acres of irrigated farmland produce hundreds of crops that feed the nation and much of the world.

Environmental Regulations and Changing Water Policy

Beginning in the 1970s, environmental regulations started to reshape how California’s water projects operate. Laws like the Clean Water Act and Endangered Species Act introduced new requirements designed to protect ecosystems and fish populations, particularly in the Sacramento–San Joaquin Delta.

According to Vanden Heuvel, restrictions implemented over the past three decades have significantly reduced the amount of water that can be moved from Northern California through the Delta to farms in the Central Valley.

The assumption behind many of those restrictions was that sending more water through rivers and out to the ocean would help restore declining fish populations such as delta smelt and salmon.

However, Vanden Heuvel says the results have been mixed at best. Despite decades of increased environmental flows, the delta smelt population has nearly disappeared and salmon runs continue to face challenges.

This has prompted increased research and discussion about whether current strategies are the most effective approach.

Groundwater and the Impact of SGMA

Another major shift came in 2014 when California passed the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA).

The law requires regions across the state to bring groundwater pumping into balance with natural recharge, forcing local agencies to develop groundwater sustainability plans.

For decades, farmers relied on groundwater during dry periods when surface water supplies were limited. But as restrictions increased and groundwater pumping expanded, some areas of the San Joaquin Valley experienced severe overdraft and land subsidence.

SGMA aims to correct those imbalances, but the transition is not without consequences. Studies show that if groundwater pumping is reduced without new water supplies, up to one million acres of farmland could be fallowed in the San Joaquin Valley.

The economic implications are significant, potentially costing the region billions of dollars in economic activity and tens of thousands of jobs.

A Plan to Close the Water Gap

To address these challenges, agricultural leaders, water districts, and local governments are working together through the Water Blueprint for the San Joaquin Valley and the Unified Valley Water Plan.

The goal is to identify infrastructure projects, recharge opportunities, and water management strategies that could help offset groundwater reductions required under SGMA.

At the same time, the California Legislature recently directed the Department of Water Resources to begin planning for nine million acre-feet of additional water supply statewide.

If successful, these efforts could help protect both California agriculture and the state’s broader economy.

Telling Agriculture’s Story

Vanden Heuvel also emphasized the importance of educating the public about farming.

Many urban residents simply don’t understand where their food comes from or how policies affect the farmers who grow it. Yet when people hear directly from farmers, they often become more engaged and supportive.

He believes farmers must continue sharing their stories, building connections with urban communities, and holding policymakers accountable for water decisions that affect the state’s food supply.

California agriculture, he says, still has tremendous potential—but solving the state’s water challenges will require collaboration, smart investments, and stronger communication.

Listen to the Full Interview

This conversation covers far more than just water infrastructure. Vanden Heuvel shares insights from nearly four decades in the dairy industry, his work in water policy, and why he believes California agriculture can still thrive despite today’s challenges.

🎧 Listen to the full Ag Meter interview to hear the complete discussion and deeper insights into California’s water future.

California Water, SGMA, and the Future of Farming