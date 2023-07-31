California Water Projects Receive $50 Million in Federal Support

Several California water projects are receiving additional federal funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Funding for California projects is part of a larger overall investment of $152 million in various efforts throughout the West. Six water storage and conveyance projects across California, Colorado, and Washington are receiving funding support. An announcement from the Department of the Interior notes that the projects are expected to create at least 1.7 million acre-feet of additional water storage capacity.

“Water is essential to every community – for feeding families, growing crops, powering agricultural businesses and sustaining wildlife,” Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton said in a press release. “Our investment in these projects will increase water storage capacity and lay conveyance pipeline to deliver reliable and safe drinking water and build resiliency for communities most impacted by drought.”

The San Luis and Delta-Mendota Authority has been awarded $10 million. Funding is aimed at supporting the B.F. Sisk Dam Raise and Reservoir Expansion Project. The project is expected to result in approximately 130,000 acre-feet of additional storage once it is finished. Phase II of the Los Vaqueros Reservoir Expansion Project is also being supported with an award of $10 million. The funding will be used to help integrate approximately 115,000 acre-feet of additional water storage through new conveyance facilities with existing facilities.

Of the California water projects being supported by the recent investment, Sites Reservoir received the most funding. The project is also the most substantial contributor to the increase in water storage capacity, bringing an additional 1.5 million acre-feet of capacity. A total of $30 million has been awarded to the project.

“We are grateful for the ongoing support of our federal partners,” said Fritz Durst, chairman of the Sites Project Authority. “These investments exemplify the spirit of collaboration that’s been a hallmark of Sites Reservoir. We have local, state and federal interests working together to create a new, resilient water supply for people, the environment, farms and businesses.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West