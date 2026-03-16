California agriculture sits at the center of an ongoing debate over water policy, infrastructure, and the future of farming in the state. In a recent episode of the AgNet News Hour, host Nick “The Ag Meter” Papagni welcomed Geoffrey Vanden Heuvel of the Milk Producers Council for a passionate and insightful conversation about California’s water challenges and what must change moving forward.

The interview, part two of a continuing water series, explored the growing concerns among farmers about water allocations, environmental regulations, and the long-term sustainability of agriculture in the Golden State.

Papagni opened the discussion by pointing to what many growers see as a major disconnect between California’s growing population and its water policies. With nearly 40 million residents, the state is far larger than when much of its water infrastructure and policy framework was developed. Yet many farmers say water management has not evolved to meet those increasing demands.

Vanden Heuvel brought decades of firsthand experience to the conversation. A former Southern California dairy producer who spent nearly 40 years in the dairy industry, he has also been deeply involved in water policy at the local and statewide level. After selling his dairy in 2018, he relocated to Tulare and now works with the Milk Producers Council focusing on water supply issues and the impacts of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA).

During the interview, Vanden Heuvel explained how SGMA and groundwater sustainability plans are reshaping agriculture across the San Joaquin Valley. Dairy operations and farms from Bakersfield to Stockton now face new groundwater regulations designed to prevent long-term overdraft. While the law aims to stabilize water supplies, it also presents major challenges for farming communities.

One of the most alarming findings discussed in the podcast comes from an economic impact study tied to the San Joaquin Valley Water Blueprint, a coalition of agricultural stakeholders working to develop long-term water solutions. The research suggests that if groundwater restrictions force widespread land fallowing, the region could see $7–8 billion in lost economic activity and tens of thousands of lost jobs.

Despite those challenges, Vanden Heuvel believes progress is possible. Efforts are underway to develop a Unified Valley Water Plan, designed to coordinate dozens of water supply and infrastructure projects across the region. At the same time, California lawmakers recently directed the Department of Water Resources to develop nine million acre-feet of additional water supply, a move that could help address future shortages.

The discussion also tackled misconceptions about agriculture, including the common “big ag” narrative often used in mainstream media coverage. According to Vanden Heuvel, California farming is still overwhelmingly made up of family operations, many of which are deeply committed to environmental stewardship and sustainable land management.

Both Papagni and Vanden Heuvel emphasized that education will play a major role in shaping agriculture’s future. Many urban residents, they say, simply lack exposure to farming and do not fully understand how water policy affects food production.

Their message to farmers and agricultural supporters: tell the story of agriculture, engage with communities, and stay involved in the policy conversations shaping California’s future.

The conversation also highlighted how upcoming political decisions—including California’s next gubernatorial leadership—could play a major role in determining how the state addresses its water challenges.

This wide-ranging discussion offers valuable insight into one of the most important issues facing California agriculture today.

🎧 Listen to the full AgNet News Hour podcast to hear the complete conversation and deeper insights from Geoffrey Vanden Heuvel.

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