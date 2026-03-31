The AgNet News Hour highlighted growing concerns over California’s ongoing water challenges, as water management expert Lindsay Cederquist outlined the real-world impact of limited allocations, regulatory pressure, and the need for immediate policy changes.

Cederquist, Director of Water Resources at Diversified Land Management, works directly with growers across the Central Valley to help them navigate increasingly complex water conditions. Her day-to-day role focuses on evaluating farm water portfolios and developing strategies to help operations survive fluctuating water availability.

“We sit down and look at the client’s portfolio and see what we can do to help them in each year,” Cederquist explained. “Each water year is different… and they all have their unique challenges.”

Despite recent increases, allocations on the west side remain critically low. While growers recently saw a bump to 20 percent, Cederquist emphasized that it still falls far short of what’s needed to sustain production.

“It’s sad that there’s not enough,” she said. “The challenge is real, and the cost of water is real, and this is what farmers are facing every day.”

One of the most pressing concerns raised during the interview is the disconnect between water availability and water management decisions. Even in years with strong reservoir levels, growers are still facing restrictions while water is being released.

“When you have full reservoirs… and a 20 percent allocation, and they’re talking about doing flood releases, that is an eye opener,” Cederquist said. “There’s a lack of storage in California, and that needs to be fixed.”

Cederquist also pointed to the implementation of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) as a major factor shaping the future of farming in California. While groundwater restrictions are intended to create long-term sustainability, they become significantly more difficult to manage when surface water supplies are limited.

“It’s when you don’t have the water reliability and then they take away your groundwater—that’s when you’re stuck,” she explained.

Beyond policy, Cederquist stressed the resilience and adaptability of farmers, noting that many operations are already implementing innovative solutions like water recharge, deficit irrigation, and improved efficiency practices to stretch limited supplies.

“The farmers… are the ones that are quickly adapting,” she said. “They’re making things happen on the ground every day.”

Still, she made it clear that growers cannot solve the problem alone. Increased water storage, updated regulations, and better coordination between state and federal leadership will be essential moving forward.

Looking ahead, Cederquist emphasized the importance of leadership in shaping California’s water future, especially with a new gubernatorial election on the horizon. “Having a governor that’s pro-ag… is crucial,” she said. “We need representation.”

Despite the challenges, Cederquist remains optimistic that progress is possible. “I truly do have hope that we can… get it back on track,” she said.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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