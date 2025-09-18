California’s Water Crisis: Edward Ring Calls for Abundance Over Scarcity

A Crisis of Scarcity

California’s ongoing water crisis is forcing farmers, cities, and communities into impossible trade-offs. On a recent interview with Nick Papagni, Edward Ring, Director, Water and Energy Policy at the California Policy Center, outlined a vision that rejects scarcity in favor of abundance. Drawing on decades of policy expertise, Ring argues that California’s future depends on bold infrastructure investments, forest management, and practical reforms to restore balance between the environment and human needs.

Forest Management, Fires, and Common Sense Solutions

Ring emphasized that thinning California’s dense forests would not only reduce wildfire risks but also add two million acre-feet of water annually to the state’s supply. In overly dense forests, trees compete for light, nutrients, and water, absorbing moisture before it reaches the ground. By restoring historical forest density, snowpack would last longer, more runoff would reach rivers, and wildfire devastation could be curbed.

Papagni noted the recurring destruction from fires and asked why practical solutions weren’t guiding policy. Ring responded that water and forestry agencies are too often staffed by academics trained by activist professors who emphasize conservation and rationing over abundance and infrastructure. He argued that California needs more real-world professionals shaping policy.

“If we had water projects in progress and completed them, there’s about 10 million acre-feet of additional water we could supply every year,” Ring said. “That would open up options for both environmentalists and farmers.”

What Abundance Could Mean for California

Ring painted a transformative vision of water abundance: rehydrated cities, reduced urban heat, fewer wildfires, and restored ecosystems such as the Salton Sea and Mono Lake. With an extra 10 million acre-feet annually, California could even dismantle controversial reservoirs like Hetch Hetchy and still meet its water needs.

But this requires more than incremental projects—it demands large-scale infrastructure built with urgency and political will.

The Cost of Water Infrastructure: A Manageable Investment

Ring outlined a comprehensive plan of reservoirs, dredging, wastewater reuse, runoff harvesting, and desalination that could yield millions of acre-feet annually. He estimated the cost at $100 billion—just 0.1% of the federal budget.

“It sounds like a big number, but it really isn’t that big of a number,” Ring explained. With federal support and private-sector innovation, California could revive the spirit of ambitious water projects that once defined the state.

Farmers in Crisis: Declining Water Allocations

Papagni noted that farmers on Fresno’s west side were celebrating just a 50% water allocation this year. Before 2000, full allocations were the norm, except during extreme drought. Since then, layers of environmental regulations and activist-driven litigation have made full allocations increasingly rare.

“In the past 25 years, farmers have only received 100% allocations a handful of times,” Ring said. “We have to restore balance—it’s flipped in the wrong direction.”

Broken Promises: The 2014 Water Bond

In 2014, California voters overwhelmingly approved a $7.5 billion water bond to expand storage. Yet a decade later, little has been built. Ring attributed this failure to political obstruction and mismanagement. He pointed out that state leaders often resist projects aligned with federal initiatives for partisan reasons, even when funding is available.

Silicon Valley’s Growing Stake in Water and Energy

Despite political resistance, Ring sees hope in Silicon Valley. Data centers and chip manufacturing plants require massive amounts of energy and water, making scarcity a direct business threat. As these industries expand, powerful voices are beginning to push for water and energy abundance.

“Innovation could make a difference,” Ring said, pointing to advances like robotic dredging. “Silicon Valley’s culture of better, faster, cheaper needs to extend to our infrastructure.”

Fires, Bureaucracy, and Broken Systems

Papagni raised the Pacific Palisades fire, where empty hydrants revealed California’s crumbling systems. Ring noted that bureaucratic red tape has made “no” the safest answer to nearly every project, stalling both prevention and recovery.

But even in Hollywood and Silicon Valley, where environmentalism has long dominated politics, residents are waking up. “They’re realizing they’re out of luck if the system doesn’t change,” Ring said.

Dredging: The Overlooked Solution

Ring concluded by stressing the overlooked potential of dredging. Deepening Delta channels could increase storage, reduce saltwater intrusion, and allow pumps to operate more effectively.

“Dredging could give us another million acre-feet of reservoir storage every year,” Ring explained. “It’s a win-win solution that should appeal to environmentalists, farmers, and cities alike.”

Closing Thoughts

As the discussion wrapped up, Papagni thanked Ring for his candid insights. Ring, in turn, reaffirmed his willingness to continue these important conversations.

The interview underscored a central truth: California has the natural resources and technology to meet its water needs—but only if leaders shift from rationing and scarcity to abundance and renewal.

Edward Ring, Director of Energy and Water Policy at the California Policy Center, left listeners with a clear call to action: stop managing decline, and start building a future of water security for all.