California Water Crisis: Can It Be Fixed?

Inside the Fight for Water in the Central Valley

Lindsay Cederquist

California agriculture is facing a defining moment—and water sits at the center of it all.

In a compelling conversation with “The Ag Meter”, host Nick Papagni, sits down with Lindsay Cederquist, Director of Water Resources at Diversified Land Management, to unpack the realities farmers are facing today. From shrinking water allocations to rising costs and regulatory pressure, this interview delivers a raw, honest look at the challenges—and opportunities—ahead.

Cederquist works directly with growers across the Central Valley, helping them navigate complex water portfolios year by year. And as she explains, no two years are ever the same.

“We sit down and ask: how are we going to get through this water year?”

That question has never been more urgent.

Low Allocations, High Stakes

This year, westside farmers saw water allocations climb from 15% to just 20%—a number that remains far below what’s needed to sustain operations.

At the same time, large volumes of water continue flowing out to the ocean, highlighting what many in agriculture see as a preventable, man-made crisis.

“It should be very easy to fix… but nothing’s ever easy with California water.”

The impact is immediate and far-reaching. Limited supply drives up water costs, forcing farmers to rely more heavily on groundwater—often at unsustainable prices. When commodity prices can’t keep up, the financial strain becomes overwhelming.

And ultimately, those costs don’t stay on the farm—they reach consumers at the grocery store.

SGMA and the Squeeze on Farmers

Layered on top of these challenges is the implementation of SGMA (Sustainable Groundwater Management Act), which is now restricting groundwater pumping across key farming regions.

For the first time, many growers are facing reduced surface water and groundwater at the same time—a combination Cederquist describes as deeply problematic.

“If you don’t have reliable surface water and then they take away groundwater, you’re stuck.”

While SGMA is here to stay, she emphasizes that it can work—but only if farmers have consistent access to surface water supplies. Without that balance, the system becomes unworkable.

Storage: California’s Biggest Missed Opportunity

One of the most striking issues raised in the interview is California’s lack of water storage.

Even with full reservoirs, farmers are receiving just a fraction of the water they need—while discussions of flood releases continue.

“There should never be a time where you have full reservoirs, a 20% allocation, and you’re talking about releasing water.”

For Cederquist and many in agriculture, increasing storage capacity is one of the most critical steps toward solving the crisis.

Farmers Are Adapting—But They Can’t Do It Alone

Despite enormous pressure, farmers continue to innovate. From drip irrigation systems to groundwater recharge efforts, they are finding ways to stretch every drop of water.

“They always find a way.”

Cederquist and her team support these efforts by helping growers make strategic decisions—whether it’s deficit irrigation, water budgeting, or long-term planning.

But even with innovation, she’s clear: farmers need support from leadership.

Why Leadership Matters More Than Ever

With a new California governor on the horizon, water policy is front and center. According to Cederquist, the right leadership could make all the difference.

“Having a governor that’s pro-ag… is crucial.”

Without representation in Sacramento, she warns that the same challenges will persist.

“History will just continue to repeat itself.”

A Reason for Hope

Despite everything, Cederquist remains optimistic.

“I love California… and I truly think we can get it back on track.”

Her message is clear: the problems may be man-made—but so are the solutions.

Connect with Lindsay Cederquist

Farmers and industry professionals looking for help navigating water challenges can reach out directly:

Lindsay Cederquist

Director of Water Resources

Diversified Land Management

📧 lcederquist@diversifiedland.com

From short-term water strategies to long-term planning, her team offers tailored solutions to help growers survive—and adapt.

Listen to the Full Interview

This conversation only scratches the surface.

To hear Lindsay Cederquist break down California’s water crisis in full—and to get deeper insights from The Ag Meter with Nick Papagni—be sure to listen to the complete interview.

👉 If you care about the future of farming, water policy, and food production in California, this is one discussion you don’t want to miss.

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