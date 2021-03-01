The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced that amendments have been made to the federal marketing order regulating the handling of California walnuts. The California Walnut Board will now be authorized to provide credit for market promotion expenses paid by handlers against their annual assessments due under the program. Amendments to the order were approved in a referendum conducted between November and December of last year.

More than 80 percent of growers representing nearly 83 percent of the total volume of walnuts were in favor of the action. The purpose of a credit-back program is to encourage handler marketing activities that promote the sale, use and consumption of walnuts. Similar programs have been successfully implemented in the almond and prune industries. A final rule amending the marketing order will be published in the Federal Register.

Listen to the radio report below.

California Walnut Marketing Order Referendum Bringing Changes

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West