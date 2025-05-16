Image by Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter”

California Walnut industry has a promising outlook for 2025 after years and navigating tough seasons. Walnut growers are witnessing an extraordinary start to this growing season. California leads the world in Walnut production. In 2024, almost 590,000 tons of conventional walnuts were shipped and almost 15,000 tons of organic walnuts were shipped.

72% of walnuts are exported and that means roughly 28% of California walnuts go domestically in 2024. 100% of organic was shipped domestically.

California Walnut Industry 2025 Outlook Promising