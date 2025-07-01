Big Time Farming Owner Shares Insights on Walnut Industry Recovery and Growth

California walnut growers are seeing signs of optimism after several challenging years. Davin Norene, president and owner of Big Time Farming and a member of the California Walnut Board and Commission, spoke with AgNet West’s Nick Papagni about what’s ahead for the industry.

California Walnut Comeback: Norene’s Outlook

“We had a bumpy road,” Norene explained, noting that port disruptions and the pandemic set back shipments and recovery. “But we have supplies come back into favor and demand is still good. So yeah, things are starting to look brighter for walnuts.”

This year’s weather has also helped set the stage for a successful harvest. “I couldn’t imagine having a better spring and early summer season,” said Norene, who farms in the Southern Sacramento Valley. “It’s been absolutely idyllic.”

Walnut marketing efforts have shifted dramatically in recent years. Once buried in the baking aisle, walnuts are now being repositioned as a superfood. “We’re targeting younger generations,” said Norene. “They’re more health-conscious, and walnuts are the right commodity at the right time.”

On the farming side, pest and water management remain critical. “It’s just about being diligent and staying ahead of the curve,” he said, noting that conditions so far have been manageable. While walnut trees can survive on minimal water, Norene emphasized, “In production ag, you have to be very efficient and very productive.”

Norene also drew parallels between farming and athletics—he’s a former multi-sport athlete. “There are no days off if you want to do it well,” he said. “That’s certainly the farming way.”

Looking ahead to harvest in September, Norene encouraged consumers to support California-grown walnuts. “Eat them fresh, eat them fast, and come back and buy more.”