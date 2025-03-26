The California Walnut Board, a marketing order program for walnuts produced in California, is seeking nominees to fill nine-member and nine alternate positions for two-year terms starting September 1. Nominations are due by May 16 for District 1 (north of San Mateo, Alameda, San Joaquin, Calaveras, and Alpine counties) and District 2 (south of District 1), as well as for an at-large production seat. The board currently has five grower members, four handler members, and one public member.

California Walnut Board is Seeking Nominees