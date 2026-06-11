Photo by Josh Withers on Unsplash

California’s agricultural transportation sector continues to navigate a challenging operating environment, according to insights shared on AgNet News Hour. Mark Woods of Wildwood Trucking in Kingsburg, California, recently discussed the economic pressures affecting freight operations, highlighting fuel expenses and evolving insurance requirements as two of the industry’s biggest concerns.

Despite ongoing challenges, Woods said freight activity remains steady for many trucking companies serving agriculture.

“We’re still busy, we’re working, but this whole fuel thing has really been the biggest challenge,” Woods said.

Fuel costs continue to impact transportation businesses throughout California, where trucking companies often face higher operating expenses than those in many other states. Woods explained that some customers provide fuel surcharges that help offset a portion of the added expense, but securing broader freight rate increases remains difficult.

“We’ve got a few big customers that pay us a fuel surcharge that’s nationally managed, or there’s a California one as well. So we’re absorbing it that way,” Woods said. “As far as getting freight increases, it’s tough.”

California Trucking Industry Struggles With Rising Costs

The challenges facing trucking companies often mirror the financial pressures being experienced throughout agriculture. Woods noted that growers, shippers and receivers are all dealing with difficult economic conditions, making it harder for transportation providers to pass along increased costs.

As a result, many trucking businesses are focused on carefully managing expenses while maintaining service levels for agricultural customers who depend on reliable transportation to move products to market.

Fuel costs remain a significant concern, but Woods emphasized that insurance has become another major area of focus for the industry.

Insurance Changes Impact California Trucking Industry

According to Woods, insurance costs and liability concerns continue to influence business decisions throughout the transportation sector.

“One thing that I’m learning now is this whole thing has been going on, and now these captives, the new way of doing insurance, right? This is the new norm,” Woods said.

He explained that traditional insurance models are evolving, with companies increasingly being asked to assume more responsibility and risk management requirements. While those programs may eventually provide financial savings, Woods suggested the benefits often take years to materialize.

“The standard way of doing insurance has changed,” he said. “They’re trying to give you more, we need more from you, but you’re going to get some savings in the end. So it’s going to have to be quite a few years down the road to get some of that money back.”

As transportation providers continue adapting to higher costs and changing insurance structures, maintaining profitability while supporting California agriculture remains a balancing act for many operators.

Hear more from Mark Woods of Wildwood Trucking on the challenges facing the California trucking industry by listening to the interview below.