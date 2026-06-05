California trucking companies continue to face mounting challenges from rising fuel prices, regulatory requirements, and increasing operating costs, according to industry leaders featured on a recent episode of the AgNet News Hour.

During the program, Wildwood Trucking owner Mark Woods discussed the difficult business environment facing transportation companies that play a critical role in moving California’s agricultural products across the state and nation. Woods said freight demand remains steady, but fuel expenses continue to put pressure on trucking operations and their customers.

“We’re still busy. We’re working,” Woods said. “But this whole fuel thing has been really the biggest challenge.”

Woods explained that while some customers pay fuel surcharges, many trucking companies are still absorbing significant increases in diesel costs. He noted that raising freight rates is not always a practical solution because growers, shippers, and receivers are facing their own economic pressures.

The discussion also examined California’s fuel tax structure and the broader impacts of state energy policies. Guest Ellington Smith, who writes regularly on energy and economic issues, argued that fuel taxes and fees have contributed significantly to higher gasoline and diesel prices in California compared to other states.

Smith said California’s fuel costs affect every sector of the economy, including agriculture, transportation, and manufacturing. He also expressed concerns about refinery closures and the state’s reliance on imported fuel supplies. According to Smith, long-term energy infrastructure decisions could continue affecting costs for businesses and consumers alike.

For agriculture, transportation remains a critical link in the supply chain. California growers depend on trucking companies to move fresh produce, nuts, dairy products, and other commodities from farms to processors, distributors, retailers, and export markets. Any increase in transportation costs ultimately affects the entire agricultural economy.

Woods emphasized that trucking companies have already made significant investments in cleaner equipment and emissions technology while continuing to deliver products safely and efficiently.

“Everything in your house, everything in your office has been delivered by an 18-wheel truck,” Woods noted during the interview.

As California continues debating energy policy, fuel taxes, and economic development, transportation industry leaders say maintaining a competitive business environment will be essential for supporting agriculture and the broader economy. The conversation highlighted how closely tied fuel costs, freight transportation, and agricultural profitability have become throughout the state.

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