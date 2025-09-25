California Trucking: Costs, Rules & Roadblocks

California Trucking Battles: Regulations, Costs, and the Future of Freight

Freight at the Center of Agriculture Challenges

In California, agriculture discussions often revolve around water and labor, but freight has quietly become just as critical. As one of the first shows in the state to highlight freight challenges, Nick Papagni emphasized just how severe the situation has become. From diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) regulations to California’s push for electric trucks, the trucking industry is facing pressure from every angle.

To break down these issues, Papagni spoke with Mark Woods Jr., owner of Wildwood Express Trucking, and Jose Nunez, the company’s safety coordinator. Their perspective highlighted the growing divide between federal trucking policy and California’s aggressive environmental mandates.

Diesel Exhaust Fluid and Federal Rollbacks

At the federal level, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin has taken steps to ease trucking regulations. Under the Trump administration, $54 billion was already cut from the DEF program, which previously shut down trucks entirely if a problem occurred in the emissions system.

Woods noted that there are rumors of changes to eliminate DEF requirements altogether, though nothing concrete has reached fleets yet. Truckers remain cautious but hopeful that federal action will ease some burdens.

Border Enforcement and California’s Rules

When trucks bring goods from states like Kentucky into California, they face a different set of challenges. According to Nunez, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) requires out-of-state trucks to register, pay fees, and meet emissions testing standards. In theory, noncompliant trucks could be denied entry.

But as Nunez pointed out, such strict enforcement would cripple California itself—cutting off fuel, food, and other vital shipments. This tension underscores the conflict: federal trucking laws apply nationwide, but California insists on its own stricter standards.

The Push for Electric Trucks

California is also aggressively pursuing a future of all-electric trucking. For companies like Wildwood Express, which operates more than 60 trucks, that transition is neither feasible nor practical.

“Our customers won’t allow it,” Woods explained. “We haul trees, irrigation supplies, boxes, bins—there’s no infrastructure to support electric trucks in those conditions.”

Even if the infrastructure existed, the costs are staggering. Electric trucks run $450,000 each, weigh up to 10,000 pounds more, and reduce payload capacity. That means fewer goods per trip and higher costs for shippers and consumers. Charging logistics make things worse: a truck traveling over the Grapevine could face delays of four to six hours just to recharge.

Diesel Manufacturers, Lawsuits, and the DOJ

The struggle is spilling into the courts. Woods revealed that diesel engine manufacturers, once compliant with California’s mandates, are now reconsidering. Some dealerships that once sold 500 trucks annually have only moved 35 this year. Manufacturers argue that electric trucks don’t perform as promised, and some are threatening lawsuits against CARB.

The Department of Justice may soon become involved, with federal muscle challenging California’s approach. As Woods noted, the trucking industry is turning back to federal leadership for relief.

The Used Truck Market and Longevity Issues

With new truck sales plummeting, demand for used trucks has skyrocketed. However, today’s trucks are not built with the durability of older models. Exhaust system changes designed to meet emissions standards have shortened engine lifespans.

Woods explained that his fleet is pushing some trucks past 800,000 miles, aiming for as high as 1.2 million miles, but longevity remains uncertain. Older diesel trucks were tougher; newer models generate more heat and stress on components, leading to earlier breakdowns.

California’s Testing Burden

Beyond equipment costs, compliance testing is another obstacle. While most states require inspections once a year, California already requires two annual inspections for diesel trucks over 14,000 pounds—and by 2027, it may increase to four.

Truckers already struggle to find time for biannual testing. Increasing the requirement would make compliance nearly impossible, especially for smaller fleets. Failure to meet testing schedules means trucks can’t be registered, which sidelines equipment and costs businesses money.

Woods described a Catch-22 with new Freightliner trucks he purchased: before they can even be registered, they must be tested at certain temperatures. That requires long idle times—despite California’s no-idle law—just to prepare for testing. If a sensor fails, the truck must be driven for hours to reset before retesting, wasting both time and fuel.

Inflation, Freight Rates, and Rising Costs

For trucking companies, California’s regulatory burdens are only part of the challenge. As Mark Woods Jr. explained, the economic climate is hitting freight just as hard.

“Everybody’s talking about inflation,” Woods said. “Our costs are at the highest they’ve ever been, and our rates are at the lowest they’ve ever been.”

The trucking sector is caught between surging expenses and stagnant freight rates. Farmers, shippers, and carriers all depend on one another, but without a workable balance, profitability for everyone in the supply chain is at risk.

Diesel Prices and Fuel Variables

Fuel is another major strain. Compared to regular unleaded, diesel prices remain high. Woods estimated $4.50 to $4.75 per gallon on the road, with efficiency ranging between six to eight miles per gallon, depending on truck design and load type.

Refrigerated units, tankers, and vans all consume fuel differently. Long-haul drivers must also run air conditioning or heating systems during overnight rest breaks, further increasing costs.

Hours of Service and Safety Regulations

Federal logbook rules set strict limits on driver hours. Truckers may drive 10 hours per day, with a total workday capped at 12 hours. Cross-country routes, such as California to Kentucky, require days of driving interspersed with federally mandated rest periods in sleeper berths.

Violations are costly. If a driver pushes past the allowed hours, fines fall on the driver—not the company. Woods noted that while this can be frustrating, electronic logbooks are ultimately a safety measure. “You don’t want a $300,000 truck out there with someone driving over hours,” he said. Recent accidents, such as one in Florida, underscore why these rules matter.

Insurance Pressures and Legal Challenges

If fuel and equipment costs weren’t enough, insurance is another crushing burden for carriers. In California, even minor accidents can spiral into multi-million-dollar claims, driven by aggressive litigation.

“We had one the other day,” Woods shared. “A car came across, hit our trailer, destroyed the axle—about $25,000 worth of damage. Their coverage was only $10,000. We had to eat the rest.”

Insurers often settle quickly rather than risk trial, creating an environment where trucking companies are left vulnerable regardless of fault.

Safety Technology and Monitoring Drivers

To protect themselves, Wildwood Express has invested in safety technology. Each truck is outfitted with cameras facing forward, backward, and even inside the cab. Artificial intelligence systems monitor driver behavior, detecting signs of fatigue or distraction and issuing real-time alerts.

While cameras aren’t mandated, insurance companies are beginning to reward carriers that adopt them. As Jose Nunez explained, data such as speeding, hard braking, or unsafe maneuvers are scored and shared with insurers, sometimes lowering costs.

Woods sees it as part of building a safety-first culture. “I tell young drivers, keep a zero on your license forever. You’ll always be in demand.”

EPA, Clean Truck Check, and Cross-Border Issues

Another contentious issue is the Clean Truck Check Program, which requires trucks entering California to enroll and pay an annual $40 fee per vehicle, along with semi-annual emissions tests. While enforcement at the border is unclear, noncompliance blocks registration within the state.

For Nunez, this is a dangerous overreach. Federal law prohibits states from regulating trucks from outside the U.S., such as those from Mexico or Canada. If California forces compliance anyway, it risks disrupting supply chains and inflating prices.

Considering Relocation to Neighboring States

With mounting costs, Wildwood Express has considered shifting registrations out of California. Woods mentioned yards in Yuma, Arizona, and past discussions about licensing trailers in neighboring states.

“It’s something to think about,” he said. “If California wants to keep losing business, that’s what’s next for us.”

Licensing Standards and DMV Problems

While regulations have increased, enforcement hasn’t always been consistent. In past years, fraud within DMVs allowed unqualified drivers to obtain commercial licenses. Though reforms have improved the system, Woods pointed out the challenges new drivers still face.

His own son recently earned a license after graduating high school, and the process revealed how much CDL training and testing has changed. Today, requirements are more detailed, with stricter standards—a positive development, though past abuses show lingering weaknesses in oversight.

Communication Barriers in the Industry

One challenge that continues to grow within the freight industry is the language barrier among drivers from different backgrounds. Mark Woods Jr. described situations during the Yuma season when drivers arrived at his yard unable to communicate.

“They just hand you the paperwork,” he explained. “They don’t know what to do, what to say. It’s almost like they’re surprised to even be there.”

While Woods and his team make sure to guide them through unloading, the lack of communication can create serious safety concerns. With so many nationalities represented in trucking, the ability to understand directions and road signs—most of which are in English—is critical.

CDL Testing and Standards

Woods pointed to his son’s experience as an example of how demanding the process should be. The written and driving tests require applicants to identify signs, bridges, and road features, demonstrating a detailed understanding of their environment.

While he admitted that enforcement has been inconsistent in the past, Woods believes testing and licensing are tightening up quickly. Still, he emphasized the role insurance companies must play. Instead of raising premiums every year without oversight, insurers should verify records, review safety practices, and ensure drivers are who they claim to be.

“It’s got to stop,” Woods insisted. “They need to put their hands on it, clean it up, and make sure everything looks good.”

The Freight Industry’s Importance

Host Nick Papagni stressed that policymakers recognize the necessity of trucking. Leaders like Lee Zeldin and the Trump administration, he noted, understand that without freight, the nation’s economy grinds to a halt.

Woods agreed, comparing truckers to farmers. “Why would a farmer use more water than he needs?” he asked. “These guys are the best in the world. And the truckers here that are still in business are the best in the world. We have more scrutiny, more regulations than anybody else. If we’re still paying our bills and still doing it—God bless you.”

Smog Checks and New Regulations

Jose Nunez closed with practical advice regarding California’s smog check requirements for trucks. Operators are given 90 days to complete the test for renewal, and he urged truckers not to wait until the last minute.

“Check engine lights come up randomly,” Nunez explained. “Some trucks are easy to smog check, others take more time. If something doesn’t pass, at least you’ll have time to fix it.”

He cautioned that even trucks without warning lights can fail due to stored fault codes. In one case, dead batteries months earlier created lingering errors in the system that had to be cleared before the truck could pass.

Looking Ahead

Despite the challenges, both Woods and Nunez expressed determination to keep moving forward. Papagni even suggested joining Wildwood Express for a ride-along to give Californians a firsthand look at the freight world.

Woods welcomed the idea: “We want everyone to understand what we do. We are truckers, and we appreciate everybody. God bless you all.”

Contact Information

For questions or to connect directly:

Mark Woods Jr. – markjr@wildwoodex.com

– markjr@wildwoodex.com Jose Nunez – jose@nuneztt.com

Papagni closed by reminding listeners that The Ag Meter will continue providing updates on California freight and trucking policy as changes develop week by week.