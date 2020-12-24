California Tree Nut Industry Does Its Part to Provide for Families in Need

COURTESY: Western Agricultural Processors Association

California’s tree nut industry stepped up this week to help provide some COVID relief to those in need. The team from the Western Agricultural Processors Association (WAPA) was able to make good on the promise to deliver tree nuts to deserving families. In conjunction with Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio, the WAPA team delivered more than 500 packages of pistachios and 1,000 packages of almonds to the South El Monte Emergency Recovery Association. The packages will be distributed to needy and deserving families as part of a major COVID-19 and Christmas food drive in the San Gabriel Valley.

“In times like these it’s great to see our members come together to help those truly in need,” said WAPA President and CEO Roger Isom. “Providing healthy and nutritious foods as part of this much needed food drive is important. It truly demonstrates that as Californians we can all work together to help each other, and how vital agriculture is to the health and welfare of everyone in this state.”

Listen to the radio report below.

