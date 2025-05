MorningStar, the leading global tomato processor in Los Banos California, operates three of the world‘s largest tomato dedicated factories supplying over 40% of the US market. The California tomato growers and processors have agreed to $109 per ton for the 2025 conventional production season which is $3.50 a ton less than the 2024 agreement.

California Tomato Growers and Processors Agree to Reduction Per Ton from Last Season