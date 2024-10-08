California Taskforce Seizes More Than $2.3 Million in Illegal Cannabis

California’s Unified Cannabis Enforcement Taskforce (UCETF) recently seized more than $2.3 million worth of illegally cultivated cannabis in Oakland’s Coliseum neighborhood. The operation resulted in the removal of 2,652 cannabis plants, 116.95 pounds of processed cannabis flower, and multiple containers of illegal pesticides, including isoprocarb, a toxic, unregistered chemical.

Authorities arrested one individual for unlicensed cannabis cultivation and possession, as well as maintaining a drug house and using illegal pesticides. Governor Newsom emphasized that illegal cannabis not only poses serious health risks but also supports criminal organizations that harm the environment.

Bill Jones, Chief of Law Enforcement at the Department of Cannabis Control (DCC), praised the collaboration between state and local agencies. The operation was supported by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Alameda County Agricultural Commissioner, and other local partners.

Since its creation in 2022, UCETF has seized over $465 million in unlicensed cannabis, targeting illegal operations that threaten public safety and the state’s regulated cannabis market.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.