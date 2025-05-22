California Table Grapes Off and Running

Ian Lemay, President and CEO of the California Table Grape Commission says Coachella Valley started the 2025 season last week packing of the California table grapes through Riverside County, and will run in the middle of May through middle of July. Then the big volume will get going in the San Joaquin Valley, down in Arvin-Madera, starting in the last week of June- 4th of July.

Consumers can look forward to their arrival in their retail space, with the heavier volume really starting to come through around the Fourth of July weekend. The quality is looking good!

California Table Grapes are looking for a long season lasting through January 2026.