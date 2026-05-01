Ian LeMay

The 2026 California table grape season is officially underway—and it’s arriving earlier than expected. In a recent interview on The Ag Meter, host Nick Papagni sat down with Ian LeMay, President and CEO of the California Table Grape Commission; to break down what growers, retailers, and consumers can expect this year.

From weather impacts and labor realities to global exports and health benefits, the conversation paints a clear picture: California table grapes remain one of the most reliable, high-quality commodities in agriculture today.

Early Start Driven by Warm Weather

The 2026 season is kicking off two to three weeks earlier than usual, thanks to a warmer February and March. Harvest begins in Coachella before ramping up in the San Joaquin Valley, California’s primary growing region.

Despite the early timing, LeMay emphasized that growers are delivering both strong volume and exceptional quality. However, timing in the global marketplace matters. Imported grapes from Chile and Mexico must clear retail shelves to make room for California fruit.

“We need that transition to happen smoothly so California grapes can take center stage,” LeMay explained.

A Long Season with Global Reach

California’s competitive edge lies in its extended growing season. Harvest typically runs from May through December—and sometimes into January—providing consistent supply for both domestic and international markets.

In fact, California table grapes reached 56 countries in 2025, and 2026 is shaping up to be even bigger. The commission is launching promotional campaigns in 23 countries, supported in part by a $2.2 million federal trade grant targeting markets like Australia, Canada, Mexico, and the UK.

“When California grapes are available, we want them front and center worldwide,” LeMay said.

2025 Recap: Strong Crop Despite Weather Challenges

Looking back, 2025 delivered a healthy crop with ideal early-season conditions. However, multiple rain events in September, October, and early November created challenges late in the season.

Even so, the industry showed resilience:

Crop size increased about 1% over 2024

Demand remained strong domestically and globally

Retailers continued to trust California’s consistency

This reliability remains a defining trait of the industry.

Acreage Stability and Industry Confidence

Despite regulatory pressures, water concerns, and rising costs, California table grape acreage has remained steady—around 120,000 acres.

Newer grape varieties with higher yields are helping maintain production efficiency, and some growers are even planting new vineyards. That signals long-term confidence in the market.

Labor: Skilled, Essential, and Steady

Table grapes remain one of the most labor-intensive crops in agriculture. From pruning to harvesting, the process relies on skilled workers—not automation.

At peak season, the industry employs more than 60,000 workers. Fortunately, no major labor shortages are currently being reported, though costs continue to rise.

“This is skilled labor,” LeMay noted. “It takes experience to deliver the quality consumers expect.”

Automation and Innovation: Progress in Motion

While automation is advancing across agriculture, table grapes present unique challenges due to vineyard variability. Still, the commission is investing heavily in research through its mechanization and automation initiatives.

Programs like EQIP, supported by the Natural Resources Conservation Service, offer a model for helping growers adopt new technologies affordably. The goal: scalable, cost-effective solutions with quick returns on investment.

Health Benefits Fuel Consumer Demand

Beyond taste, grapes are gaining attention as a functional food. Backed by 25+ years of research, consuming one to two cups daily may support:

Gut health

Brain function

Skin health

LeMay emphasized that grapes are a “healthy snack that tastes like candy”—making them especially appealing for families.

Water and Regulation Challenges

Water remains a critical issue across California agriculture. Regulations like the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act add complexity, while long-term solutions—such as reservoirs and groundwater banking—are still evolving.

“Water is essential to everything we do,” LeMay said. “We need sustainable access to continue feeding the world.”

Packaging and Future Regulations

Rising packaging costs continue to pressure growers. Additionally, California’s SB 54 regulation targeting single-use plastics could bring significant changes in the coming years.

While details are still emerging, the industry is closely monitoring how these rules will impact operations and costs.

Support California Growers This Season

As the season begins, LeMay encourages consumers to actively choose California-grown grapes.

“If you don’t see them in stores, ask for them—and grab more than one bag,” he said.

With fresh grapes hitting shelves within days of harvest, consumers are enjoying one of the freshest products in the produce aisle.

Listen to the Full Interview

This article only scratches the surface. To hear the full conversation between Nick Papagni and Ian LeMay, tune in to The Ag Meter and get deeper insights into the 2026 season.

Contact & Resources

For recipes, health information, and more about the industry, visit the official website of the California Table Grape Commission at GrapesFromCalifornia.com.

Website: GrapesFromCalifornia.com

Organization: California Table Grape Commission

California Table Grapes 2026: Early Season, Global Demand, Strong Future