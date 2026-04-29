The AgNet News Hour featured a conversation with California Table Grape Commission President and CEO Ian LeMay, highlighting an early start to the 2026 season, strong market demand, and the continued importance of labor and global trade for the industry.

LeMay said California growers are preparing to kick off harvest in Coachella earlier than usual this year, driven by a warmer-than-normal February and March. That shift has pushed the season ahead by as much as two to three weeks compared to historical averages.

“We are just days away from the California table grape season… it’s an exciting time,” LeMay said.

Despite the earlier timeline, the overall outlook remains positive. Growers are expecting high-quality fruit and solid volumes, supported by California’s long production window that typically runs from late spring through the end of the year.

“We have what we call promotable volume from the beginning of June all the way through December,” LeMay explained.

That extended season gives California a competitive advantage in both domestic and international markets. Table grapes grown in the state are shipped to more than 50 countries annually, with demand continuing to grow worldwide.

“We’re going to be running promotion campaigns in 23 different countries,” LeMay said, noting strong partnerships across key global markets.

The industry is also coming off a relatively strong 2025 season, though late-season rain events created some challenges. While early conditions were favorable, multiple storms in September, October, and November impacted the final stretch of harvest.

“That accumulation of three rains over a 70-day period definitely hampered how we ended our season,” he said.

Even with those setbacks, total production still exceeded the previous year, reinforcing the industry’s resilience.

As the 2026 season begins, one of the biggest ongoing challenges remains labor. Unlike some crops that are moving toward automation, table grapes still rely heavily on skilled workers to harvest and pack fruit.

“We still holistically depend on the human hand to pick, pack, and ship California table grapes,” LeMay said.

That workforce plays a critical role in maintaining quality, with experienced crews ensuring grapes are carefully handled and packed for retail. While labor costs continue to rise, LeMay said the industry benefits from a consistent, experienced workforce that returns season after season.

At the same time, efforts are underway to explore automation and mechanization, though progress remains gradual due to the complexity of vineyard conditions and the need for precision handling.

Beyond labor, water and regulatory pressures remain top concerns for growers across California. LeMay pointed to the need for long-term investment in infrastructure, including water storage and delivery systems, to support agriculture’s future.

“Water has been a paramount issue,” he said.

Despite these challenges, optimism remains strong heading into the 2026 season. With high-quality fruit, expanding global demand, and a long harvest window, California table grapes are positioned for another solid year.

“Look for and choose California table grapes,” LeMay said. “We appreciate the support.”

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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