California Table Grape Growers Offer Scholarships for 2025

In 2025, California Table Grape Growers will celebrate forty years of helping high school seniors pursue higher education through scholarships. This year, they are offering three scholarship categories, benefiting students from table grape growing regions in California.

Two scholarships are aimed at fieldworkers and their families. The Field Worker Bridge Scholarship provides $14,500 for students attending two years at a community college before transferring to a four-year university. The Field Worker Scholarship awards $25,000 to students who plan to attend a four-year university directly. To qualify, applicants must have worked as a field worker in a California table vineyard during the 2024 harvest or plan to work during the 2025 season.

The third scholarship, the Agriculture Scholarship, also worth $25,000, is for students pursuing careers in the table grape industry. Applicants must be high school graduates from the Coachella or San Joaquin valleys and plan to earn a four-year degree in a relevant field.

Three scholarships are available in each category, and all applicants must plan to attend a California college or university. The application deadline is February 7, 2025. For more details, visit the scholarship program website or email Scholarships@grapesfromcalifornia.com.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.