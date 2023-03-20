California Storms Continue Taking a Toll on Agriculture

The continuing series of California storms is having a dire impact on agricultural production in several areas of the state. Most notably, in the Watsonville and Salinas areas where a broken levee caused devastating flooding. Multiple atmospheric river events that have come through the area have impacted the production of a variety of different crops. Strawberries in particular have taken a substantial hit, as the area accounts for approximately one-third of strawberry acreage in California.

“Farms face a massive cleanup. As soon as the cleanup is complete, farmers will begin the process of preparing the fields and starting over,” said California Strawberry Commission President Rick Tomlinson. “For the farms that were flooded, this catastrophe hit at the worst possible time. Farmers had borrowed money to prepare the fields and were weeks away from beginning to harvest. Disaster relief and emergency financial assistance will be critical for both the residential community and the farming operations.”

Estimates thus far have been roughly one-fifth of strawberry farms in the area have been damaged by the series of California storms. Monterey County had already been dealing with significant losses from flooding events back in January. An area survey indicated nearly 16,000 acres were damaged with more than $324 million in crop losses. An additional $9.6 million had also been reported in damage to farm facilities and infrastructure.

Monterey County Farm Bureau Executive Director Norm Groot said that planting in the area had already been delayed by the January storms. With additional flooding and adverse conditions, planting schedules will continue to be negatively impacted. Adding to the challenges, another series of rain events is forecasted over the next 10 days. Even after the rain eventually stops and floodwater recedes, it will take some time before farms can resume normal operations.

