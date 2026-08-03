Specialty Crop Research-USDA

Funding priorities for the California Specialty Crop Block Grant Program will be among the key topics discussed during the next meeting of the California State Board of Food and Agriculture. A recent report highlighted the upcoming meeting, which will also include updates on the state’s Farm to School Program and efforts to streamline food safety and water quality reporting for growers.

The meeting is expected to bring together state agriculture leaders to review programs that support California’s specialty crop industry while addressing issues that impact farmers across the state.

California Specialty Crop Block Grant Program Among Key Topics

One of the board’s primary agenda items is discussing funding priorities for the California Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, which provides financial support for projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops.

Board members will also receive an update from the California Department of Food and Agriculture on the state’s Farm to School Program. The initiative works to connect schools with California-grown agricultural products while expanding opportunities for students to learn about farming, nutrition and local food systems.

In addition, the board will hear the results of a recent study examining food safety and water quality reporting requirements.

California Specialty Crop Block Grant Program Meeting Open to the Public

The study aims to identify ways to simplify reporting requirements for growers while improving the quality and consistency of information collected by the state.

Supporters say streamlining the reporting process could help reduce administrative burdens on producers while maintaining strong food safety and environmental standards.

The California State Board of Food and Agriculture meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the California Department of Food and Agriculture headquarters in Sacramento. A Zoom option will also be available for those wishing to participate remotely.

The meeting provides growers, industry representatives and members of the public an opportunity to stay informed on policy discussions and programs affecting California agriculture.

Hear more about the upcoming California State Board of Food and Agriculture meeting by listening to the report below.