A proposed change to California sheep producers’ labor costs is raising concerns across the state’s sheep industry, with leaders warning it could have far-reaching consequences for ranchers and wildfire prevention efforts. A recent report highlighted concerns from the American Sheep Industry Association about differences in H-2A wage requirements for sheep and goat herders.

Mike Michener, executive director of the American Sheep Industry Association, said the issue centers on California’s differing wage classifications for sheep and goat herders. Because many sheep operations also utilize goats for grazing, producers could face dramatically higher labor costs if the discrepancy is not addressed.

Industry leaders say the situation could threaten the financial viability of many family-owned operations throughout the state.

California Sheep Producers Face Rising Labor Costs

Michener said the wage difference has become one of the biggest challenges facing California’s sheep industry.

“California right now, there’s a difference between sheep herder and goat herder H-2A wage compensation,” he said. “If they don’t fix that problem in California, a lot of our sheep producers are going to go out of business.”

He explained that many ranchers use both sheep and goats as part of their grazing operations. Under the current interpretation, producers could be required to pay goat herders as much as $240,000 per year, creating labor costs that many operations cannot absorb.

“If they have to pay their goat herders $240,000 a year, which is what this California action would require, they’re just going to go out of business,” Michener said.

California Sheep Producers Support Wildfire Prevention

Michener noted that the issue extends beyond livestock production because sheep and goats play an important role in targeted grazing programs designed to reduce wildfire fuels.

Targeted grazing has become an increasingly valuable land management tool throughout California by helping remove excess vegetation that can contribute to wildfire intensity.

“So how are they going to be able to do targeted grazing and what the state of California says they want, which is animals doing targeted grazing to help with wildfire mitigation,” Michener asked, “how’s that going to be possible if they go out of business?”

Industry leaders continue to urge state officials to address the wage disparity, arguing that doing so is critical for preserving both California sheep producers and the environmental benefits their operations provide.

Hear more from Mike Michener about the labor challenges facing California sheep producers by listening to the full interview below.