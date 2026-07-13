California Governor Gavin Newsom

A broad coalition of agricultural organizations is urging state leaders to reconsider California Senate Bill 54, arguing the packaging law could increase costs for farmers, food producers and consumers. A recent report highlighted growing concerns over the state’s extended producer responsibility (EPR) framework and its potential impact on California agriculture.

In a letter sent July 6 to Governor Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders, the coalition called on lawmakers to repeal and replace Senate Bill 54. The groups argue that while reducing packaging waste is an important goal, the current framework could place significant financial burdens on agricultural businesses already facing rising production costs.

According to the coalition, California’s affordability challenges make additional compliance costs particularly concerning for the state’s food system.

California Senate Bill 54 Raises Industry Concerns

Agricultural groups say the current EPR framework includes compliance requirements, producer fees and packaging restrictions that could directly affect farms, food processors and other agricultural businesses.

The coalition expressed concern that these added costs may ultimately be passed along throughout the food supply chain, increasing expenses for both producers and consumers.

The first producer fee assessments are expected to be issued in August, with organizations warning that resulting price increases could begin appearing as early as September and October.

Supporters of the coalition’s request say revising the legislation could help achieve environmental goals while reducing unintended impacts on food production and affordability.

California Senate Bill 54 Faces Legal Challenges

The debate over Senate Bill 54 extends beyond the Legislature.

According to the report, California agriculture has joined a growing legal and political debate surrounding packaging EPR requirements.

On June 22, a coalition of 17 Republican attorneys general joined the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors in a federal lawsuit seeking to block enforcement of Senate Bill 54.

As legal proceedings move forward and implementation deadlines approach, agricultural organizations will continue advocating for changes they believe better balance environmental objectives with the economic realities facing farms and food producers.

The outcome could have significant implications for packaging requirements, compliance costs and the future of California’s agricultural supply chain.

Hear more about California Senate Bill 54 and the concerns raised by agricultural organizations by listening to the report below.